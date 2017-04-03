Winter recap and water update - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Winter recap and water update

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

The winter of 2016-17, and water year so far, across the Northern Rockies can easily be labeled as an extraordinary winter for several reasons, specifically precipitation, snowfall, very cold temperatures and duration of snow on the ground.

The beginning of the water year this past October was a doozy. The water year begins October 1st and ends September 30th the next year. October was one of the wettest months on record in most areas. In general, area wide it was the wettest October in 41 years (1975). Kalispell recorded its highest October rainfall in 102 years (1914). All time record high precipitation was also recorded in Orofino and Pierce, Idaho.

Like a flip of the switch the month of November proved to be much different, dry and warm. Average temperatures were 6 to 8 degrees above normal. Precipitation was around .50” to .75” below normal. Finally by the end of November a few inches of snow occurred over the northern Rockies with temperatures back to normal.

