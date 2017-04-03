MT Supreme Court Justices send letter to state's US Senators - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

MT Supreme Court Justices send letter to state's US Senators

Posted: Updated:

Montana Supreme Court Justices address Senator Jon Tester (D) and Senator Steve Daines (R) with concerns about funding for legal services and AmericCorps.

The letter is from: Chief Justice Mike McGrath, Justice Beth Baker, Justice Laurie McKinnon, Justice Michael E. Wheat, Justice Dirk Sandefur, Justice James Jeremiah Shea, Justice Jim Rice, Ret. Justice Patricia Cotter, Ret. Justice James C. Nelson and Ret. Justice W. William Leaphart. 

Their full letter is below: 

?

  • Most Popular

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.