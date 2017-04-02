Tester on Gorsuch: " I cannot support this nomination" - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Tester on Gorsuch: " I cannot support this nomination"

Posted: Updated:

U.S. Senator Jon Tester announced he will vote against Judge Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation as Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, citing “dark money, women’s health care, and privacy concerns” as some of his reasons.

In a press release issued today, Tester issued the following statement:

“Judge Gorsuch is a smart man but that doesn’t make him right for a lifetime appointment to the U.S. Supreme Court.  I cannot support a nominee who refuses to answer important questions.   With Judge Gorsuch on the bench, I am deeply concerned that dark money will continue to drown out the voices and votes of citizens, the Court will stand between women and their doctors, and the government will reach into the private lives of law-abiding Americans.  These are not Montana values, which is why I cannot support this nomination.”

Tester stated he plans to vote “no” on cloture and final passage during the Gorsuch confirmation hearing on Monday.

