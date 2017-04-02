Tester on Gorsuch: " I cannot support this nomination"

People traveled from all over the country to visit Montana for the Fourth of July.
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%,
On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston.
Fireworks begin at 10:30 pm Tuesday night
According to a statement released by the Billings Police Department the body of Steven Nelson was located on Saturday.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.
Ring in the 4th of July with a plan! Here's all the major happenings around Central Montana for your 4th of July Celebrations: Cascade County: - City of Great Falls Parade at 11:00 A.M.; route run from 1st Avenue South to 8th Street, disbands in Margaret Park -Black Eagle Parade at 11:00 A.M. on Smelter Avenue in Black Eagle -"Fireworks Forever" Display, 10:30 P.M., West Bank Park in Great Falls Lewis and Clark County: - Capital City 4th of July Family Celebration at 1...
Holding the world record for fastest half marathon time while pushing a triple stroller, Theresa Pitts is ready for more.
Firefighters, police officers and many more first responders came to the Iron Griz for some 4th of July barbecue before the busy holiday shift.
