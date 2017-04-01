New app allows Montanans a way to message members of congress - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

New app allows Montanans a way to message members of congress

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

Tired of waiting to try and get in contact with a member of congress? Well there’s an app for that.  This new app allows you to send personal voice messages to representatives in your state.

It’s called stance. This app provides a way to let you pre-record your voice message to be left on the representative of your choosing’s voicemail.    

All you have to do is push a button.

 “I like the app stance; it has universal appeal,” said Paul Macdowell a Bozeman resident.

Another Bozeman resident Anne Petersen adds, “I like that idea, I think I’m going to go there and look it up.”

You download and then open the app on your phone. You then allow the app access to use your location. From there, it provides you a list of all the representatives from your state.

Trying to find this months or this years representative is a little bit daunting and i like the fact that it's quick, simple and efficient,” said Macdowell.  

Senator Tester released a statement to us about the app saying, I encourage all Montanans to share their opinion with me, whether it is through an app, by mail, e-mail, phone, fax, or just coming up to me at the hardware store.”

Senator Tester hasn’t received any messages through stance, but his office has received 1,200 messages from people using a similar app called countable.

 Petersen adds, “More than ever we need an informed electorate and an informed constituency. We need to be understanding the issues and we need to be telling our representatives and congress where we stand on them.” 

Senator Daines did not give us a comment on this new app, but if you wanted to reach him you could do it with a push of a button. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Bad wiring causes major Missoula house fire

    Bad wiring causes major Missoula house fire

    Monday, July 3 2017 2:46 PM EDT2017-07-03 18:46:19 GMT

    Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive.  MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...

    Missoula Rural Fire District battled an early morning fire Monday. The call came in just before 5 am of reports of a house on fire on S 7th Street W and Como Drive.  MRFD Battalion Chief Dan Merritt says arriving units noticed very visible smoke and flames on three quarters of the house, a single family home with a wood frame. There was also a live power line down in the front yard. Two people were home at the time. One of the residents, Cody Stocker, says he got...

  • Budweiser Clydesdales trot into the Flathead Valley

    Budweiser Clydesdales trot into the Flathead Valley

    Saturday, July 1 2017 7:38 PM EDT2017-07-01 23:38:22 GMT

    For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley. 

    For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley. 

  • Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:58:38 GMT

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:26:04 GMT

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

  • Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in Helena

    Coroner identifies victim of fatal shooting in Helena

    Monday, July 3 2017 7:04 PM EDT2017-07-03 23:04:41 GMT

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.

    HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Lewis and Clark County officials have identified the victim of a fatal weekend shooting in Helena as 23-year-old Katherine Spencer.

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • No fireworks allowed in forests, fire danger is moderate for Fourth of July holiday

    No fireworks allowed in forests, fire danger is moderate for Fourth of July holiday

    Sunday, July 2 2017 1:26 AM EDT2017-07-02 05:26:48 GMT

    Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.

    Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.