New app allows Montanans a way to message members of congress

Tired of waiting to try and get in contact with a member of congress? Well there’s an app for that. This new app allows you to send personal voice messages to representatives in your state.

It’s called stance. This app provides a way to let you pre-record your voice message to be left on the representative of your choosing’s voicemail.

All you have to do is push a button.

“I like the app stance; it has universal appeal,” said Paul Macdowell a Bozeman resident.

Another Bozeman resident Anne Petersen adds, “I like that idea, I think I’m going to go there and look it up.”

You download and then open the app on your phone. You then allow the app access to use your location. From there, it provides you a list of all the representatives from your state.

“Trying to find this months or this years representative is a little bit daunting and i like the fact that it's quick, simple and efficient,” said Macdowell.

Senator Tester released a statement to us about the app saying, “I encourage all Montanans to share their opinion with me, whether it is through an app, by mail, e-mail, phone, fax, or just coming up to me at the hardware store.”

Senator Tester hasn’t received any messages through stance, but his office has received 1,200 messages from people using a similar app called countable.

Petersen adds, “More than ever we need an informed electorate and an informed constituency. We need to be understanding the issues and we need to be telling our representatives and congress where we stand on them.”

Senator Daines did not give us a comment on this new app, but if you wanted to reach him you could do it with a push of a button.