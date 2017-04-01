Columbia Falls community trying to re build legendary grandstand - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Columbia Falls community trying to re build legendary grandstand

COLUMBIA FALLS -

Locals are working hard to re build the grandstand at the Sapa Johnsrud Field in Colubmia Falls after it burned down in June 2016.

Like any normal night Chad Queen was getting ready for bed when his father came rushing up the stairs to tell him the grandstand was in flames.  Queen tells us, "I was getting ready for bed and my dad came up and told me the stadium is on fire and I just remember being shocked.”

The grandstand that holds so many memories for people like the Queens burned to the ground after reports of sparks from fireworks nearby set the stands on fire.

Repairs for the grandstand are more than anticipated and while generous donations have helped, more money is needed to completely re build the stands.

Chad’s dad and baseball coach, Ray Queen is working hard to raise more money, but it hasn't been easy.  Ray tell us, "This has really taken a toll on me this last winter, trying to get this thing together.  You know I look at this stadium.  It's named after two friends of mine Jimmy Sapa and Ray Johnsrud."

There is hope, Queen is writing a grant that would help tremendously with funding, “We're also applying for a grant from the Montana Tourism who called me up and they felt they made me encouraged to make me feel that they can actually help us with that extra 200 grand to actually get this thing done."

That deadline date for that grant is coming up quickly as it’s March14.  Queen is confident they will receive funding and even eight year old Andrew Queen can't wait until the grandstand is re built.

Andrew tells us, "I've watched a lot of these games in these grandstands and I’ve been bat boy for a lot of them.  I hope they rebuild these grandstands back up this year."

Ray Queen  hopes to get funding for the grandstand soon, as Columbia Falls is expected to host the state championship game this summer.

