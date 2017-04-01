Manhattan boys trying to keep the magic going - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Manhattan boys trying to keep the magic going

MANHATTAN -

The Manhattan boys track team is coming off their fifth straight Class B state championship, and they know there is one question on everyone's mind.

"People ask what the secret of our success is, and it's asparagus nectar," said Tigers Head Coach John Sillitti. "It works."

All joking aside, the Tigers say it's really about focusing on the team rather than individual performances.

"It's a team sport," said senior high jumper and pole vaulter Cole McCloud. "We work as a team and I think that's what really helps. We have that mentality that it's not about us, it's what we can do to benefit each other and help on another."

Winning five straight state titles is no easy feat, but the team doesn't necessarily feel any pressure to make it six in a row.

"I just go out there and I try and ask my team to the best that they can, because they can't do any better than that," said senior distance runner Colter Barney. "So, if they give the best they can, I'm going to be happy with any team that does that."

"I'm one of the most competitive people in my mind," said McCloud. "I would really like to go get it. So doing it again would be great, if not, such is life and it'll go on."

However, this year's team will look a little different. The Tigers graduate 17 seniors and lost two of their top returners before the season even started, but that doesn't faze McCloud.

"Just like any other school, we have a senior class that's going to graduate," McCloud said. "So that's inevitable. It's going to happen. It's going to happen to us. It's going to happen to me. Another class is going to come up and they have to face adversity and they have to go with it. So I think that's what we're going to do. We're going to do our best and see what we can put together."

The Tigers won't focus on the all of the changes and adversity this season, instead, they'll just continue to follow the formula that's won them five straight state titles.
 

