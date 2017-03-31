Growth in Gallatin County shows no sign of slowing down

Growth continues in Montana, in Gallatin County the population reached 104,000 residents. Growth in the technology industry and recreation means--there is no sign of slowing down.

With this growth ABC FOX Montana wanted to know how does Bozeman plan on keeping up? The mayor says he has a plan.

Mayor Carson Taylor says they use information like the Prospera Economic Report and listen to all of the concerns of Bozeman residents to make sure the city is heading in the right direction.

In the Gallatin County growth wont let down and all of the residents are noticing the change.

Randy "This is my home," Randy Kemp, longtime Bozeman resident.

“In 1962, I would say there is no strangers if there was a stranger in town they were not from Montana and there was about 15,000 people here.

Randy Kemp has lived in Bozeman since he was 11 years old. His family and him moved into their home in 1963. He's seen how his home has changed.

"Traffic is everywhere that's been one of the major complaints,” said Kemp. “Leave here and drive down to the American Legion it could take me 10 minutes now it takes 20 to 25 minutes to get the same distance and it's all because of the traffic."

And the growth spurt might not slow down.

According to the United States Census Bureau the Gallatin County grew in population by county to 104,502 residents in 2016. Making it yet again--the fastest growth rate at 3.7 percent.

That’s why Bozeman’s mayor Carson Taylor says they are working on plans for the future.

It’s through a strategic plan to modify roads, water and job growth.

"We need to plan for the future and that's what we're doing with our strategic plan and all of our other transportation master plan,” said Mayor Carson Taylor. “That were about to look at the integrated water resource plan that looks out 50 years good government looks at Morehead in ways that nobody else does even businesses so that's our job is to look to the future and figure out what will be."

Kemp says Bozeman was the place to be back when his family moved here.

"In 1963 that was a gravel road, that was a wheat field, this was a pastor for cattle, and this was all farming down here,” said Kemp. “None of these houses were here it was grass all the way to Seventh”

He says his favorite part about it is the friendliness atmosphere.

“You couldn't drive from here to town without seeing someone that you knew or someone waving.”

One thing Mayor Taylor says is he will keep the heart of Bozeman the same as it has always been.

“Really what the city wants is to keep it the city of Bozeman rather than becoming something else which is affordability quality of life and quality of neighborhoods and environmental sustainability,” Mayor Taylor. “Trying to balance all of those things is difficult, but we're working on it.”

The Gallatin Valley isn’t the only one growing according to projections released by the Montana department of commerce census and economic information center; Montana is expected to reach a population of nearly 1.3 million by 2060.