Gonzaga fans in Montana, one fan is ready for the big game

For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer.
SEATTLE (AP) - A Seattle nonprofit that converts unused buildings into temporary shelters for women, children and families who are homeless will have a permanent home at Amazon's new headquarters building. Mary's Place said in a news release Wednesday that Amazon will donate over 47,000 square feet of space in the downtown building for what will be called Mary's Place Family Shelter.