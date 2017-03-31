Gonzaga fans in Montana, one fan is ready for the big game

As you know, we are about to see a big weekend of basketball games. Gonzaga advanced and Montana fans are ready to root on this historic game.

Casey Power graduated from Gonzaga University back in 1973. Going to Gonzaga was in his blood.

"Yes, my father went to Gonzaga, and I had a cousin that went to Gonzaga," said Power.

His love for the Zags started way before the team was making noise in the NCAA Tournament.

"I've been rooting for Gonzaga on and off I would say probably 37 years."

Casey's daughter Alex says she has never seen a more passionate fan and cherishes every moment with her father.

“Definitely shown me his love for it and has made me love it as much as, I mean I went on a trip with him there and it was a beautiful campus and it was fun to see him relive those memories that he had," Alex said.

Born and raised in Montana, Casey's favorite part was when the bulldogs would battle the Montana State Bobcats.

"When they played the Bobcats I enjoyed that because I had friends that would come over to Gonzaga from Bozeman to stay with me and then we would go to the MSU, Gonzaga game."

Casey says the Zags have come a long way since his days at Gonzaga and he couldn't be more proud.

Gonzaga will take on South Carolina Saturday at 4:09pm and Casey says he and his daughter will be watching.