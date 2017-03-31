Another casino to be built on Reserve Street

Another casino is being built in Missoula on Reserve Street.

The casino will be sharing a space with the Outback Steakhouse.

Out of state owners recently bought the new business and are hoping it will be as profitable as it’s attached to a popular restaurant.

ABC FOX Montana learned Friday the city of Missoula doesn't have control over how many casinos are built.

Instead, they can say where they are built.

City councilor John DiBari explained the number of casinos approved coincide with the growing population of the city.

"In this case, it was a determination of the council that given the nature of the location out on Reserve St. and the traffic that's generated by the other businesses there, as well as the commercial nature of that part of the community, that of all the places we could put a new casino, this would be a good place."

The construction of the new casino will take place for the next few months.