House infrastructure bill falls 2 votes shy of passage

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Fiscal conservatives in the Montana House have rejected an infrastructure bill that contained $78 million in bonding.
Friday's defeat puts pressure on the Legislature and Gov. Steve Bullock to draft a consensus plan palatable to fiscal conservatives who find bonds hard to swallow and to Democrats who insist on keeping several big-ticket projects in the package.
With the House measure falling 65-35 - two votes short of the two-thirds needed - lawmakers will have to work with a Senate version that barely advanced to the House.
The Senate version proposes $98 million in bonding, which would almost certainly be a deal killer for some House Republicans.
Repairing roads, bridges, sewer and water systems has long been a priority, but differences over which projects should be financed and how has stymied efforts to pay for the work.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%,
On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston.
The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.
On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
Many Montanans are heading to go camp, fish and enjoys Montana's outdoors for the Fourth of July holiday, but with the changed condition in fire danger means Montanans should take extra cautions.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer.
For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
