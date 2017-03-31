House infrastructure bill falls 2 votes shy of passage

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Fiscal conservatives in the Montana House have rejected an infrastructure bill that contained $78 million in bonding.



Friday's defeat puts pressure on the Legislature and Gov. Steve Bullock to draft a consensus plan palatable to fiscal conservatives who find bonds hard to swallow and to Democrats who insist on keeping several big-ticket projects in the package.



With the House measure falling 65-35 - two votes short of the two-thirds needed - lawmakers will have to work with a Senate version that barely advanced to the House.



The Senate version proposes $98 million in bonding, which would almost certainly be a deal killer for some House Republicans.



Repairing roads, bridges, sewer and water systems has long been a priority, but differences over which projects should be financed and how has stymied efforts to pay for the work.

