Samuelson and Anderson leave Griz Hoops program

Transfers are always a part of major college basketball programs. But that does not mean that sometimes, they can be a little surprising. Today, the Montana Grizzly basketball program announced that forwards Jared Samuelson and Alphonso Anderson are leaving the team.

Griz head coach Travis DeCuire said in an emailed statement, "I support them in their decisions to move in another direction. I wish them continued success in their future endeavors."

Anderson, a freshman from Tacoma, Washington, did not play this season, and redshirted. But the surprising move was Samuelson. The freshman from Billings averaged over five points a game, and appeared in all 32 games the Griz played. He is also a Griz hoops legacy, with his father playing for Montana.

The Griz now have two open scholarships in their program moving forward.