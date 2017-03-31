Dollars and Sense - Energy Efficiency can make you money

You can save hundreds, or even thousands of dollars a year by getting efficient - - energy-efficient that is.

With April here, warmer weather and the tax deadline are upon us, both good reasons to get energy efficient.

Many appliances can save you money.

“For example, last summer I bought a new furnace,” says Dan Buchta from the Better Business Bureau. “And after filling out a simple form and attaching the invoice to it, I got several hundred dollars back in the mail. Which is great, because that was a really big expense?"

Buchta says there are a lot of resources out there for you - - you just need to know where to look.

"At the federal level,” says Buchta. “It's the energy star program that the IRS is running. So, you can get information about that at energystar.gov."

And it's not just rebates. Tax breaks are also available.at the federal level and the state level. Montana offers programs through the Department of Environmental Quality, deq.mt.gov. But wait, there's more!

“Not only are there rebates,” says Buchta. “Not only are there tax incentives, but there are also loans and grants you can get. So, if you are going to make your home capable with solar energy, then you might be able to get a grant or a loan to start that project up. It’s a great resource."

You can also get tax breaks for insulating your home or adding energy efficient windows. And Buchta says, you should also go to your power company's web site to learn about incentives they're offering.

Lastly, he says, don't feel badly for taking advantage of these opportunities.

"These are programs that the government has out there to get people to use renewable energy or more energy-efficient appliances in their home,” says Buchta. “It’s better for everyone if they do that."

One last note, Buchta says that it really comes down to you to make sure you get these tax breaks and rebates. It invariably involves a lot of paperwork, but there's also a lot of money out there that makes it worth the work.

As always, you can go to bbb.org for more information.