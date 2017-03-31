Man dies in single-vehicle crash in northwestern Montana

POLSON, Mont. (AP) - One man was killed and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on the Flathead Indian Reservation in northwestern Montana.



The Montana Highway Patrol says a 39-year-old man from St. Ignatius was killed when a vehicle went off the road in Arlee, struck a fence and overturned. A 43-year-old Pablo man was injured in the crash that was reported late Thursday. Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says he was taken to a Missoula hospital for treatment.



KERR-AM reports the crash is still being investigated. Both men were thrown from the vehicle and the St. Ignatius man was crushed by the vehicle. Officials are still trying to determine when the crash happened and who was driving.



