Trans pastor visits Missoula amid "bathroom bill" news

After Montana’s own lawmakers turned down their own “bathroom bill” on Monday, North Carolina follows suit by repealing their own bill of the same name.

Implemented last March, North Carolina’s bathroom bill restricted use of public restrooms and locker rooms based on, "biological sex," language many interpreted as discrimination against transgender people.

Millions in business revenue, sporting events, and concert pull-outs contributed to Thursday’s repeal, but a Montana visitor said it’s no coincidence.

That visitor, Reverend Doctor Megan Rohrer, is the first ever openly transgender pastor ordained in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America.

Rohrer came to Missoula on Thursday, to be a part of a series of events in Missoula that coincide with International Transgender Day of Visibility.

It's a time, she says, that people bring focus around the world to issues that face transgender people.

What better time, she said, to see stories like these emerge all at once, whether from supporters or opposition.

"For individuals who are looking to either affirm or impede the lives of transgender people, for laws to come up during this frame makes perfect sense,” Rohrer said. “As trans people come into focus, people will have their visceral response which is ‘Yay’ or ‘No,’ and our hope here is that more people will come out and say ‘Trans… Not so bad.’ "