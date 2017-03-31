Could Missoula's Poverello Center handle Butte homeless?

The potential shutdown of Butte's rescue mission is sending ripples throughout other counties in Montana.

And as the people of Butte continue looking for hope in their own hometown, the people who are already living in other Montana shelters say it would be a tight fit to bring them under the same roofs.

More than a dozen Missoula residents spoke with ABC Fox Montana on Thursday, none of whom think there would be enough room.

“I don't think it would even happen because they already have a lot of people here,” said Krystie Gruppuso, who is currently staying at the Poverello Center in Missoula. “Any given night, you can have 100 people, or you could have just the normal people staying there, it all depends on what the weather is doing.”

Gruppuso said she can’t see where there would be any room for people to fit, both men or women, in the Poverello Center right now.

ABC Fox Montana also reached out to officials with the Poverello Center, to ask if they’ve received any interest from Butte residents, or heard of any planning to come into Missoula.

Additionally, we hoped to ask if they would be prepared for a group of any size to migrate from Butte to Missoula.

At this time, we are still waiting for an opportunity to speak with the Poverello Center in finding the answers to these questions.