Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Camille Landon

It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.
Four years. That's roughly how long the Butte Miners spent without a real field to call their own.That all changed this May with the opening of 3 Legends Stadium. "We haven't had a home really since I started coaching, so it's actually our field and it's great that we can come here and get our practices in and whatever we need to do." says Jeff LeProwse, the Miners head coach. The stadium boasts a large, covered grandstand, plenty of room for fans who prefer to stand, and ...
On the court, Kelsi McEnaney is a force to be reckoned with. But it’s the off the court attitude and personality that matters more for her coaches.
For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%,
On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston.
The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.
On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
At 2:42 p.m. on June 16th, a 47 year old female from Kalispell was killed in a head on collision near Marion.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person’s System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The National Missing and Unidentified Person's System (NAMUS) reports 895 Washington cases in their database. Their records indicate 37 of those cases are from Spokane and Spokane County. All but one of those files represents individuals that have been gone 90 days or longer.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
