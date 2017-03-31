Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Camille Lan - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Mattress Firm Student Athlete of the Week: Bozeman's Camille Landon

BOZEMAN -

Bozeman senior Camille Landon is a standout on both the volleyball court and on the track, she is the two-time defending state high jump champion, but she's also a standout in the classroom.

"That high standard that I hold myself to, both on the court and out on the track, doesn't stop when I leave a sporting event," said Landon, who also competes in the long jump. "I definitely have high expectations for myself both in the classroom and out in athletics."

"It's so awesome to have someone that embodies the true student athlete mentality like Camille does," said Bozeman Head Coach Eric Fisher. "She is such a great example for all of our younger athletes, both boys and girls, to look up to and say that's how you do it right there."

That drive in the classroom is why Camille is heading to Dartmouth College to continue her education in the fall and why she is a Nation Merit Scholarship finalist. And her relentless pursuit of perfection on the track is why she'll be jumping for the Big Green track and field team.

"Just the opportunity to compete at a high level academic and athletic institution is great because it's indicative of all the hard work I put into both areas of my life throughout high school," said Landon

During her time at Bozeman High School, Camille has taken part in several organization aimed at bettering the world, working with Project X Squared and Forward Montana.

"I think a unifying factor in the community service I've been involved in, for Project X Squared and Forward Montana, has just been giving people the ability to involve themselves in things that are bigger themselves," said Landon.

And while Camille says she would love to defend her high jump title, she'll be happy as long as she performs to the best of her ability.

