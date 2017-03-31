Montana paleontologist excited about implications of new discovery

It's a discovery from the land before time that has paleontologists even here in Montana full of excitement. In Australia the largest dinosaur footprints have been found stretching up to six feet long.

People are calling it, Jurassic park.

"Every new discovery about dinosaurs gets me excited about what is yet to be found," said Paleontologist Dr. John Scannella.

Dr. Scannella has had a fascination with dinosaurs since he was a child.

"Really tiny about three or four years old, my parents took me to the museum in New York and my mom says I ran up to the dinosaurs skeletons and tried to hug them."

On Monday, Paleontologists working in Western Australia discovered tracks from more than 20 different dinosaurs.

Dr. Scannella says the sizes of these footprints are larger than anything he's seen.

"Some of the first evidence of stegosaurs in Australia, which is kind of neat and amongst all that was these gigantic footprints of sauropod dinosaurs which are the long neck dinosaurs, which include things like brachiosaurus and brontosaurus and they're huge"

Visitors at the Museum of the Rockies were also fascinated by the roughly 130 million year old tracks.

One visitor said, "Sounds pretty cool I can't even imagine a foot print that big."

"Well the ones in there were like two or three feet big and those were really impressive so I can't even imagine what these 6 foot size fossils must be like," said another.

Ultimately Dr. Scannella thinks this is an amazing discovery.

"It’s really our first view of the diversity of dinosaurs that were present in Western Australia.”

This discovery proves that we are truly walking in the footsteps of giants.