Butte Rescue Mission to community about shut down; 'It's not over'

The latest developments unfolded about the Butte Rescue Mission at their 41st Annual Spring Banquet, Thursday night.

Hundreds of people gathered tonight wondering, so naturally many are wondering what is next for the Butte Rescue Mission?

After Monday’s vote to deny the rescue mission to move into the Old Madison School building, it was obvious they would be forced to shut down their current facility.

But during the banquet, Keynote Speaker and Consultant for the rescue mission Dr. John Frank assured ABC FOX Montana that it's not quite over yet.

"In the next to two-three months. There we will be looking at feeding sites right away. In fact, there was already an emergency meeting yesterday and today with the local agencies about how can we keep the feeding going. Because the mission feeding over a hundred people a day,” said Frank.

Frank added in these months without a facility they will be utilizing their local shop as a place for people to seek counseling.

However, it does not stop there, they will be looking for a temporary shelter as well.

Frank say they hope to find something before the winter time.

"It's not going to be a full-blown permit deal, just a temporary shelter, that we can use for a period of time until we get our permit shelter,” said Frank.

The rescue mission hopes to raise around $50,000 at the banquet to continue to help those in need in the Butte community.

The Butte Rescue Mission doors will remain open Saturday and Sunday, but they will be closing on Monday.