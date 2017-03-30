Good news and bad news for Missoula home buyers

Thursday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors met at the Double Tree to discuss this year's housing report results.

Many things were discussed but one of the biggest things to take from the meeting was that the median price for a home in Missoula went up nearly 7% last year.

It’s now a record high of $255,000.

Jim McGrath with the Missoula Housing Authority says that's good news for homeowners, but not great news for people looking to buy their first home.

McGrath says there is a substantial need of affordable homes in Missoula that is not being met.

One tool used is a housing affordability index. An index of 100 would indicate that a family making median income can afford a median priced home.

Anything lower than that, means people would have to pay more than they could afford for their home.

In Missoula, that housing affordability index ranged from 48 to 69 in 2016, a good indication of a lack of affordable housing.

McGrath says there are 1,600 people on the section of waiting lists alone.

He tells ABC FOX Montana the city has recently created a housing division to focus on planning affordable housing developments.

“The only way you can address it is by working on it,” said McGrath.

Eran Pehan is heading that new department, as the City of Housing and Community Development.

“The primary goal of the office is to work with the community. To create a housing policy that will help develop affordable housing but also market rate housing, and a diverse array of housing options for everyone,” said Pehan.

Pehan also says they’re already talking to developers and community members about plans. Having hard numbers from this housing report will help.

The report also highlights a difference in income among renters and homeowners.

The median income for a homeowner is 63,000 a year, whereas the median income for renters is just under $29,000.

For more information, check out the Missoula Organization of Realtors website for a copy of the report. Or, click here

Image License Cropped Photo: sekihan / Flickr / (CC BY-NC 2.0)