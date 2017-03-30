Good news and bad news for Missoula home buyers - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Good news and bad news for Missoula home buyers

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Thursday, the Missoula Organization of Realtors met at the Double Tree to discuss this year's housing report results.

Many things were discussed but one of the biggest things to take from the meeting was that the median price for a home in Missoula went up nearly 7% last year.

It’s now a record high of $255,000.

Jim McGrath with the Missoula Housing Authority says that's good news for homeowners, but not great news for people looking to buy their first home.

McGrath says there is a substantial need of affordable homes in Missoula that is not being met.

One tool used is a housing affordability index. An index of 100 would indicate that a family making median income can afford a median priced home.

Anything lower than that, means people would have to pay more than they could afford for their home.

In Missoula, that housing affordability index ranged from 48 to 69 in 2016, a good indication of a lack of affordable housing.

McGrath says there are 1,600 people on the section of waiting lists alone.

He tells ABC FOX Montana the city has recently created a housing division to focus on planning affordable housing developments.

“The only way you can address it is by working on it,” said McGrath.  

Eran Pehan is heading that new department, as the City of Housing and Community Development.

“The primary goal of the office is to work with the community. To create a housing policy that will help develop affordable housing but also market rate housing, and a diverse array of housing options for everyone,” said Pehan.

Pehan also says they’re already talking to developers and community members about plans. Having hard numbers from this housing report will help.

The report also highlights a difference in income among renters and homeowners.

The median income for a homeowner is 63,000 a year, whereas the median income for renters is just under $29,000. 

For more information, check out the Missoula Organization of Realtors website for a copy of the report. Or, click here

Image License Cropped Photo: sekihan / Flickr / (CC BY-NC 2.0) 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • New thermal device helps Missoula Animal Control save dogs in hot cars

    New thermal device helps Missoula Animal Control save dogs in hot cars

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:14:34 GMT

    With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

    With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

  • We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    We Investigate: Principals caught plagiarizing

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:26 AM EDT2017-06-29 15:26:04 GMT

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

    An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.

  • Limited spaces for pets in Local Animal Shelter

    Limited spaces for pets in Local Animal Shelter

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-07-01 01:15:46 GMT

    For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate. 

    For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate. 

  • Can you pass a U.S. civics test?

    Can you pass a U.S. civics test?

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:26 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:26:00 GMT

    A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools." 

    A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools." 

  • Our Apologies

    The page you requested is currently unavailable. Pages on this site are constantly being revised, updated, and occasionally removed. You may have followed an outdated link or have outdated pages in your
    You have reached a page which is currently unavailable. We apologize for any inconvenience. Please use your browser's BACK button to return to the previous page

  • Missoula homelessness plan already seeing success

    Missoula homelessness plan already seeing success

    Friday, June 30 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-06-30 22:39:00 GMT

    The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers. 

    The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers. 

  • 28 people injured in Arkansas shooting

    28 people injured in Arkansas shooting

    Saturday, July 1 2017 4:31 PM EDT2017-07-01 20:31:52 GMT

    The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.

    The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.