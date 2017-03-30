Final suspect reaches plea deal in death of Kalispell man

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) - The final suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a 34-year-old Kalispell man has reached a plea agreement.



The Flathead Beacon reports (http://bit.ly/2ol5ua4 ) that Christopher Hansen signed a plea agreement this week and is expected to plead guilty to accountability to deliberate homicide when he appears in court on May 4. Hansen is one of four people suspected of killing Wade Rautio.



Prosecutors are expected to recommend a 50-year sentence.



According to court documents, Melisa Ann Crone ordered Robert Wittal, David Toman and Hansen to kill Rautio. Rautio's body was found near Creston after Toman led officers to it.



Wittal is serving a 110-year sentence for deliberate homicide. Crone pleaded guilty will be sentenced on May 25. Toman attempted to plead guilty but a judge rejected it.



Information from: Flathead Beacon, http://www.flatheadbeacon.com

