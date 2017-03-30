Trump revives threat to change libel laws

For the first time in five years the famous Budweiser horses are in the Flathead Valley.
According to Flathead County’s website during tourist season the population increases by 40%,
On Tuesday June 27th, Yes to Flathead farms and water gathered enough signatures for a proposal to preserve acres of land in Creston.
The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.
On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate.
A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools."
The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers.
The mayor of Little Rock says a nightclub where 28 people were injured when gunfire erupted will be shutdown.
