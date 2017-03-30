Residents can change mind about giving up right to sue

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) - Montana residents who signed contracts agreeing to accept $1,000 in exchange for not suing the Atlantic Richfield Co. over future mine waste cleanup will have the chance to reconsider.



Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Chief Executive Bill Everett tells The Montana Standard (bit.ly/2nPtFQ2) that about 250 Anaconda residents received the contracts and about 100 signed them without understanding the rights they were giving up. The agreement not to sue was binding on any future owners of the property.



Everett says Arco will void the agreements for anyone who wants to withdraw.



Arco is seeing access for a second cleanup in the Superfund site. An initial cleanup addressed only arsenic, but EPA officials say elevated lead levels were found later.



EPA Superfund project manager Charlie Coleman says soil around about 1,000 homes needs a second cleanup.



