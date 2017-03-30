Montana Senate approves infrastructure package in close vote

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has mustered the minimum number of votes it needed to pass its version of a massive infrastructure package.



The House will consider its own bill on Friday, but it could be derailed because of concerns over cost and funding formulas.



The Senate on Thursday moved to send its proposal to the House on a 34-16 vote, the minimum two-thirds margin required.



It remains to be seen if the lawmakers can reach a long-elusive compromise to address the state's crumbling roads and bridges, antiquated sewer and water systems and a host of other infrastructure needs.



A key issue of debate focuses on whether to use bonds - and how much - to finance the projects.



The Senate is proposing nearly $100 million in bonds, while the House version would finance $33 million in projects.

