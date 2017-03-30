Missing Anaconda woman believed to be in Texas

Michaela Gochis, 20, is still listed as a missing person, but an Anaconda detective spoke with her on March 29.

Chief of Law Enforcement Anaconda, Tim Barkell, said that the woman was instructed to go to the police dept. in San Antonio to say she’s not missing anymore. Until she does that she will remain listed as missing.

Barkell says the family also spoke with her, but he feels like she doesn't want to go home.

Barkell said "she's in Texas," but Gochis was living in Anaconda with family.

According to law enforcement, Gochis said she was going out of town for the weekend and would be back on Sunday.

The mother then filed a missing person’s report on 28th.

Barkell says the daughter has a boyfriend and went with him to Idaho and Texas.

He believes she'll be off the missing persons list soon.