Darby Schools receive $3 million; move towards personalized lessons

On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.
The main topic to kick of the meeting was a round table discussion featuring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges who is a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
For most of us, the 4th of July weekend is a time to celebrate.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A new law will take effect on July 1, recommending high schools administer practice civics tests to students. It is a recommendation, not a requirement, but schools that have a high percentage of students who pass the test can be designated "United States civics all-stars schools."
The 10-year plan to end homelessness in Missoula is working well according to organizers.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) reports the US to experience the most traveled Fourth of July in history.