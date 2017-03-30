Darby Schools receive $3 million; move towards personalized lessons

A man who credits his education at Darby School District to being instrumental to his success gives back in a big way 65 years later.

In 1949, Archie Lorentzen graduated from Darby High School and went on to have a successful career in the military as a fighter jet pilot. He passed away in 2014, leaving 75 percent of his property to the school district. That amounted to $3 million.

School faculty wanted to give the generous donation meaning, and do something that would represent change to come for a long time. In 2015, they created a committee compromised of community members, parents, and faculty members. That committee decided it was best to invest the money and only spend the interest that accrues, still around $150,000 a year.

There's been a lot of input on what to spend the money on each year. Some would like to see renovations to the building, the addition of a performing arts center or a recreation center. The students, of course, have their own ideas.

"To get a rubber track. I know a lot of people who do track...that would be really helpful for them and to help with the lunch program...because the lunch program could use a bit of work," says freshman Bella Campbell.

"Kinda like a mini dance studio. Like just a little room with mirrored walls cause I know a few other people in the school would appreciate it as much as I could," says sophomore Hunter Guenthner.

In 2016, the Lorentzen endowment brought a few big projects, mainly high speed internet and a personalized learning curriculum.

Moving forward, the school will continue to provide high-speed internet, hopes to expand the personalized learning curriculum school-wide and will even offer scholarships for graduating seniors.

They'll continue to lead the way for Montana in the drive to put personalized-learning programs into actual classroom practice. It trades lecture-based instruction for more hands-on activities.

Participating teachers uploaded all their class content online before the school year even started. Students work through it at their own pace meeting goals, but also deadlines.

At first glance, it might look like everybody just has free time. But it's structured free time. Students come in and sit at one of the large round tables. They take out their laptops and get right down to work, picking up wherever they left off. The teacher floats around and helps out where needed.

"It's cool because you can work at your own pace, but it's hard because the teachers not like right there by you like, you know, you need to keep up with this, you kinda have to do it yourself," says Campbell.

It's been a huge change, not just for the students, but also the teachers. High school English teacher Jennifer Burdette says as teacher's, they're not prepared to work without lectures. But she thinks this new method allows students to learn more.

"When the students are engaged and working, they're learning and that's a piece that is missing from the direct instruction. When I stand in front of a room, it's often times more about watching kids fall asleep," says Burdette.

Falling asleep won't be an issue with this teaching method. When students meet their goals, they can leave the classroom to work on projects of their own interest. Previous projects include building a greenhouse and working to give back to the community.

"It gives me more time to do something that is more me, you know...like the beat lab or neurology. Other things that are not like more high on our educational system," says senior Evan Duggan.

Right now only a few science and English classes have implemented personalized learning, but school administrators hope the whole school will eventually move towards this method.

It's still hard to say if students will be more successful, but teachers are confident