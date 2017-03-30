Hawks looking to build on last year's finish

The Bozeman Hawk track team feels like they are perched on the edge of success. The team returns a strong group of athletes with experience at the state meet, which has new head coach Eric Fisher excited about his team's potential. Fisher takes over for Levi Wesche, now the head coach of the Bozeman football team, and Fisher believes the team has the pieces in place to put the Hawks in contention for a state title. The Hawks return 13 athletes who placed at last year's state meet, including two defending champions in Camille Landon and Cade Wessel. Just a week and a half into the season, Coach Fisher and his athletes are already on the same page.

"I think Coach Fish has done a really good job of outlining what he wants to see from the season, in terms of our performance and how he's going to change things around a little bit, but he's definitely doing his best to not shake things up to the point where it's jarring for the athletes," said senior high and long jumper Camille Landon.

"So far, they're very hard workers," said Fisher. "We're a week behind the rest of the state, but they haven't let that effect them at all. They've come out and really shown us coaches a lot, in terms of work ethic and the type of potential we have on this team."