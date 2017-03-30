Hawks looking to build on last year's finish - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Hawks looking to build on last year's finish

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

The Bozeman Hawk track team feels like they are perched on the edge of success. The team returns a strong group of athletes with experience at the state meet, which has new head coach Eric Fisher excited about his team's potential. Fisher takes over for Levi Wesche, now the head coach of the Bozeman football team, and Fisher believes the team has the pieces in place to put the Hawks in contention for a state title. The Hawks return 13 athletes who placed at last year's state meet, including two defending champions in Camille Landon and Cade Wessel. Just a week and a half into the season, Coach Fisher and his athletes are already on the same page.

"I think Coach Fish has done a really good job of outlining what he wants to see from the season, in terms of our performance and how he's going to change things around a little bit, but he's definitely doing his best to not shake things up to the point where it's jarring for the athletes," said senior high and long jumper Camille Landon.

"So far, they're very hard workers," said Fisher. "We're a week behind the rest of the state, but they haven't let that effect them at all. They've come out and really shown us coaches a lot, in terms of work ethic and the type of potential we have on this team."

  • High School SportsMore>>

  • Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Montana Elite All Stars travel to Arizona to represent state

    Friday, June 30 2017 11:58 PM EDT2017-07-01 03:58:38 GMT

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

    It’s a beautiful 85 degree summer day in Missoula. But for the Montana Elite Baseball All-Stars, they are ready to leave.

  • Liam LeCoure signs with Jamestown University for baseball

    Friday, June 30 2017 8:10 PM EDT2017-07-01 00:10:11 GMT
    The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo’s don’t matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota. “They are a powerhouse,” LeCoure says. “The coach has been there for 18 years, so I’m excited to join the program.” LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past M...
    The flow on his head might be gone, but hairdo’s don’t matter for Liam LeCoure. He is having himself a great season. and next year will be even better, as the Bitterroot Bucs pitcher has committed to play college baseball for Jamestown University in North Dakota. “They are a powerhouse,” LeCoure says. “The coach has been there for 18 years, so I’m excited to join the program.” LeCoure, who just graduated from Florence High School this past M...

  • Drummond racing team: built for speed

    Drummond racing team: built for speed

    Thursday, June 29 2017 12:46 AM EDT2017-06-29 04:46:39 GMT
    Drummond High Schooler Elizabeth Cartmill is showing an interested youngster how to fire off their F1 racing car, something they built themselves from scratch. Tanner Piippo is the design engineer for the Drummond Racing team which is made up of six kids competing in the F1 program. “It’s really cool because it gives you something different to do instead of the regular basketball or volleyball and softball you get to do a sports related thing and have academics as w...
    Drummond High Schooler Elizabeth Cartmill is showing an interested youngster how to fire off their F1 racing car, something they built themselves from scratch. Tanner Piippo is the design engineer for the Drummond Racing team which is made up of six kids competing in the F1 program. “It’s really cool because it gives you something different to do instead of the regular basketball or volleyball and softball you get to do a sports related thing and have academics as w...
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.