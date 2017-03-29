Bozeman Health impacted by Billings Clinic nurse suspected of stealing medication

A former nurse at the Billings Clinic is suspected of stealing narcotic medication. Recently, the clinic reached out to Bozeman Health to address a potential crossover of affected patients.

After learning about the incident, the Billings Clinic also called and sent letters to certain patients who may have been affected.

Diane Edinger out of Sidney, Montana was a patient with the billings clinic.

Diane says, "I went in December for an outpatient procedure."

She remembers the procedure was difficult.

"I just had a really hard time coming out of it. I didn't think too much of it until this story was brought to my attention," Diane says.

Doctor Cam Saberhagen out of Billings says the RN who was allegedly stealing narcotic medication was replacing the medication with something else.

Dr. Saberhagen says, "The fentanyl was drawn out of the vile and then sterile saline was placed back in the vile so it couldn't be detected the vile had less medication in it."

Diane says this is something that will stick with her.

Diane says, "You know, I stated before, that we put out trust in these people that are trained and there professionals and they have a code of ethics, that it's necessary for them to follow and it was completely breached."

Bozeman Health released a statement saying, "Bozeman health has strict policies regarding drug procurement and inventory.”

