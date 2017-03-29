Grizzlies Hood named player of the week

The Big Sky Conference named Griz Freshman Pitcher Michaela Hood the softball player of the week after she went 3-0 against Boise State and North Dakota. Hood is riding a seven game decision streak and is now 8-2 in her freshman campaign. The Las Vegas native struck out 26 batters in 21 innings and had a 1.00 ERA in her three wins over the week.

She is now second in the Big Sky in wins and is third in the conference in ERA with an impressive 2.38 mark. She had twelve strikeouts on Sunday against North Dakota which set a program record. Hood, however, was a bit surprised she won the award. "I was in class when I found out, so my classmate said something, and I didn't know about it. And I just turned beat red and everyone was clapping. I was very surprised actually," said Hood.

Her Coach Jamie Pinkerton knew he had a good pitcher in Hood but says it's always hard to predict how well a player will do in their first year. "You know any time we can get an honor like that, and any time we can bring exposure to our program, but also to our players. The players do a good job of working hard, and going out and trying to do the right things and play the game right, and as a coach and as a staff, it makes us very proud," said Pinkerton.

Hood and the Grizzlies will be at home Friday and Saturday for a three game set as they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.