Grizzlies Hood named player of the week - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Grizzlies Hood named player of the week

Posted: Updated:

The Big Sky Conference named Griz Freshman Pitcher Michaela Hood the softball player of the week after she went 3-0 against Boise State and North Dakota. Hood is riding a seven game decision streak and is now 8-2 in her freshman campaign. The Las Vegas native struck out 26 batters in 21 innings and had a 1.00 ERA in her three wins over the week.

She is now second in the Big Sky in wins and is third in the conference in ERA with an impressive 2.38 mark. She had twelve strikeouts on Sunday against North Dakota which set a program record. Hood, however, was a bit surprised she won the award. "I was in class when I found out, so my classmate said something, and I didn't know about it. And I just turned beat red and everyone was clapping. I was very surprised actually," said Hood.

Her Coach Jamie Pinkerton knew he had a good pitcher in Hood but says it's always hard to predict how well a player will do in their first year. "You know any time we can get an honor like that, and any time we can bring exposure to our program, but also to our players. The players do a good job of working hard, and going out and trying to do the right things and play the game right, and as a coach and as a staff, it makes us very proud," said Pinkerton.

Hood and the Grizzlies will be at home Friday and Saturday for a three game set as they host the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. 

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

    Report: Domantas Sabonis heading to Pacers in blockbuster deal for Paul George

    Courtesy: Oklahoma City ThunderCourtesy: Oklahoma City Thunder

    Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

    Former Gonzaga basketball star Domantas Sabonis and Victor Oladipo are heading to Indiana, after the Oklahoma City Thunder traded the two players to the Pacers for Paul George, according to multiple sources.

  • Two WSU football players land on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

    Two WSU football players land on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

    Luke Falk came in at No. 79 on Sports Illustrated's Top 100Luke Falk came in at No. 79 on Sports Illustrated's Top 100

    Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.

    Sports Illustrated released their list of the top 100 players in college football on Friday and two Washington State stars made the cut. Quarterback Luke Falk was ranked No. 79 and offensive lineman Cody O'Connell was ranked No. 18. In total, the Pac-12 had 12 players make the list, but not one in the top 10.

  • Cougars announce 2017-18 men's basketball non-conference schedule and Pac-12 matchups

    Cougars announce 2017-18 men's basketball non-conference schedule and Pac-12 matchups

    WSU opens up regular season vs. Texas Southern on November 12WSU opens up regular season vs. Texas Southern on November 12

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.