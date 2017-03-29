Butte Rescue Mission's Annual Spring Banquet will still take place

Even with the Butte Rescue Mission losing its facility but It’s annual fundraising banquet will still take place at the Butte Civic Center.

Butte Rescue Mission Executive Director, Rocky Lyons, said even with a tough week, they will still continue to host their 41st Annual Spring Banquet.

Lyons said even after they were denied a move to the Old Madison School from the zoning board, they are still hopeful.

"After Monday's meeting, I know that several people just dis-harden and maybe heavy-hearted. But I believe that god is in control of all things and I believe that he is definitely in control of this,” said Lyons.

Lyons added they will be revealing their new plans for the rescue mission after Monday's ordeal.

The banquet will start at 6 P.M. at the Butte Civic Center, tickets will be $30 at the door.

If you do attend, all proceeds will go towards their out reach programs.