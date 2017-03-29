Butte Fire Dept. will shut down Butte Rescue Mission Facility Monday

There will be no extension from the Butte Silver-Bow Fire Department to allow the Butte Rescue Mission more time to find a new facility.

This means, the rescue mission is officially shutting down.

Fire Chief Jeff Miller said the rescue mission's facility is too dangerous to continue housing people.

In fact, Fire Marshall Brian Doherty said back in February that the rescue mission had several building and fire code violations.

Doherty also said while he was making the inspections he discovered there are no alarm systems in place and the facility is over capacity.

However, the Fire Chief said they were hopeful the rescue mission would have beaten their 30 day deadline to find a new location.

"We were very hopeful with them finding a suitable location for another operation. But unfortunately, they weren't able too. The Fire Marshall looked at a number of properties that just didn't quite meet their needs,” said Miller.

Miller said the fire department will be coming by Monday to make sure the building is secured and empty.