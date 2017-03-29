Investigation into racially motivated threat - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Investigation into racially motivated threat

Posted: Updated:
MISSOULA -

Wednesday, ABC FOX Montana discovered an investigation into what Missoula police are calling a racially motivated threat against an African American man.

The victim says he was threatened with a knife.

While police follow the trail of what exactly happened, we headed to where this apparent threat took place to get more details.  

The alleged incident took place on February 24th.

The victim told police he was cornered in the doorway of the Hooters restaurant and threatened with a knife.

He said he was called racial slurs by three white men with tattoos that appeared to be associated with white supremacy.

Hooters restaurant manager, Shane Cummins, says the people involved were sitting at tables right next to each other, and the stand in manager at the time, said things weren't going smoothly between them.

He separated the tables but when that didn't help, he asked the people involved to pay and leave the restaurant.

“The footage did show them trying to get him out of the front door or outside of the door outside of the restaurant. It seemed like one gentleman was waiting in one area, and one was waiting in another area. But enough of our regular patrons here were able to come out and help out the victim and scare off the other guys," said Cummins.

Missoula police Sergeant Travis Welsh says the victim came in to the police station the next morning to report that he had gotten a knife pulled on him and that he felt very threatened.

“It's very possible that they may not be local, they could have just been passing through. So even anyone that might have witnesses the vehicle that they were in, maybe give us a license plate or anything else that may led us to finding out who they are so we can conclude this case, we'd appreciate that help," said Welsh.

Welsh gave ABC FOX Montana pictures retrieved from security footage to help identify the suspects.

He says this type of incident is rare in Missoula.

“We don't get a lot of reports of what might be considered as hate crimes or racially motivated crimes. But this example does show that it can happen anywhere," said Welsh.

He says something the restaurants can do is take notes of what the suspects look like, and different events that occur during the disturbance.

“I've never seen them here before. They didn't seem like they were from here although they could have been. They made the other gentleman feel very unsafe,” said Cummins.

Cummins said everything happened very quickly, but that the best thing to do is to call the police as soon as a problem is detected.

“Most of the times when a police officer does show up, everybody is already apologetic before the officer even gets in the door. So in a situation like that, where you can't get two tables to get away from each other, your best bet is to just go get an officer down here to diminish the situation," said Cummins.

Those accused of the assault paid with cash, so police are having trouble tracking down their names.

If you know anything about this incident, Missoula police want to hear from you.  

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Yellowstone earthquake swarm swells to 1,100+ quakes

    Tuesday, June 27 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-06-28 00:21:04 GMT

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

    A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.

  • New thermal device helps Missoula Animal Control save dogs in hot cars

    New thermal device helps Missoula Animal Control save dogs in hot cars

    Friday, June 30 2017 3:14 PM EDT2017-06-30 19:14:34 GMT

    With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

    With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.

  • ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    ABC FOX Montana news live stream

    Monday, May 9 2016 4:06 PM EDT2016-05-09 20:06:05 GMT

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

    ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night. 

  • Montana insurer comes to an agreement with Life Flight lowering the cost of air ambulances

    Montana insurer comes to an agreement with Life Flight lowering the cost of air ambulances

    Friday, June 30 2017 2:11 AM EDT2017-06-30 06:11:46 GMT

    A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.

    A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.

  • 10-year power purchase agreement approved

    10-year power purchase agreement approved

    Thursday, June 29 2017 4:10 PM EDT2017-06-29 20:10:49 GMT

    Courtesy PSC The Montana Public Service Commission voted today to authorize a 10-year power purchase agreement for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings at a rate of roughly $20 per megawatt hour. NorthWestern Energy would buy the power under the terms of the contract. 

    Courtesy PSC The Montana Public Service Commission voted today to authorize a 10-year power purchase agreement for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings at a rate of roughly $20 per megawatt hour. NorthWestern Energy would buy the power under the terms of the contract. 

  • Search and Rescue called to the "M" last night

    Search and Rescue called to the "M" last night

    Friday, June 30 2017 9:20 AM EDT2017-06-30 13:20:01 GMT
    According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office press release, Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of a 19-year-old female about to have a seizure on the steep trail to the “M.”  The female, lost consciousness as sheriff's deputies, AMR and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. Rescuers hiked to the still unconscious female and provided first aid. The female regained consciousness, but then lost consciousness again during the transport back to the par...
    According to a Gallatin County Sheriff's Office press release, Gallatin County Dispatch received a report of a 19-year-old female about to have a seizure on the steep trail to the “M.”  The female, lost consciousness as sheriff's deputies, AMR and Search and Rescue responded to the scene. Rescuers hiked to the still unconscious female and provided first aid. The female regained consciousness, but then lost consciousness again during the transport back to the par...

  • 4th of July is the number one day pets go missing

    4th of July is the number one day pets go missing

    Thursday, June 29 2017 11:31 PM EDT2017-06-30 03:31:36 GMT

    Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble. 

    Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble. 

  • Extra precautions taken with Whitefish's 4th of July fireworks display

    Extra precautions taken with Whitefish's 4th of July fireworks display

    Thursday, June 29 2017 6:37 PM EDT2017-06-29 22:37:43 GMT

    Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now.  Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge. 

    Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now.  Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge. 

Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.