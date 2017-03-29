Investigation into racially motivated threat

Wednesday, ABC FOX Montana discovered an investigation into what Missoula police are calling a racially motivated threat against an African American man.

The victim says he was threatened with a knife.

While police follow the trail of what exactly happened, we headed to where this apparent threat took place to get more details.

The alleged incident took place on February 24th.

The victim told police he was cornered in the doorway of the Hooters restaurant and threatened with a knife.

He said he was called racial slurs by three white men with tattoos that appeared to be associated with white supremacy.

Hooters restaurant manager, Shane Cummins, says the people involved were sitting at tables right next to each other, and the stand in manager at the time, said things weren't going smoothly between them.

He separated the tables but when that didn't help, he asked the people involved to pay and leave the restaurant.

“The footage did show them trying to get him out of the front door or outside of the door outside of the restaurant. It seemed like one gentleman was waiting in one area, and one was waiting in another area. But enough of our regular patrons here were able to come out and help out the victim and scare off the other guys," said Cummins.

Missoula police Sergeant Travis Welsh says the victim came in to the police station the next morning to report that he had gotten a knife pulled on him and that he felt very threatened.

“It's very possible that they may not be local, they could have just been passing through. So even anyone that might have witnesses the vehicle that they were in, maybe give us a license plate or anything else that may led us to finding out who they are so we can conclude this case, we'd appreciate that help," said Welsh.

Welsh gave ABC FOX Montana pictures retrieved from security footage to help identify the suspects.

He says this type of incident is rare in Missoula.

“We don't get a lot of reports of what might be considered as hate crimes or racially motivated crimes. But this example does show that it can happen anywhere," said Welsh.

He says something the restaurants can do is take notes of what the suspects look like, and different events that occur during the disturbance.

“I've never seen them here before. They didn't seem like they were from here although they could have been. They made the other gentleman feel very unsafe,” said Cummins.

Cummins said everything happened very quickly, but that the best thing to do is to call the police as soon as a problem is detected.

“Most of the times when a police officer does show up, everybody is already apologetic before the officer even gets in the door. So in a situation like that, where you can't get two tables to get away from each other, your best bet is to just go get an officer down here to diminish the situation," said Cummins.

Those accused of the assault paid with cash, so police are having trouble tracking down their names.

If you know anything about this incident, Missoula police want to hear from you.