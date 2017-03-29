Prison inmate dies of illness

Montana State Prison inmate Mark Misner died on March 25, 2017 at Montana State Prison in Deer Lodge, Montana following an extended illness. Misner was 66 years old.

Misner was sentenced out of Cascade County in 2005 for 2 counts of Deliberate Homicide. He received a sentence of life without parole to Montana State Prison. In 2010, Misner was sentenced out of Toole County for Assault on a Peace Officer.

He was sentenced to 10 years with 5 suspended to run consecutive to the previous sentence.