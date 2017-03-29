Northern Cheyenne Tribe files lawsuit against Trump administrati - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Northern Cheyenne Tribe files lawsuit against Trump administration

MONTANA -

Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke signed two orders Wednesday, March 29 emphasizing his support for the President's executive order, opening up the possibility of developing coal, oil and gas on federal and tribal lands.

One of the orders overturns a moratorium on new coal leases on federal land and the other targets climate change policies currently in place.

In a tele-press conference with reporters, Zinke said these orders are for the sake of American energy independence and jobs, “There's no doubt that having reliable, affordable and abundant energy is key to manufacturing jobs,” says Zinke.  "So the department of the interior should strive to be collaborative to work with smaller communities and be the advocate for multiple land use and not be an adversary."

However, these orders were vehemently opposed by the Northern Cheyenne tribe, who filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration directed at the Department of the Interior.

In a statement from President of the Northern Cheyenne tribe Jace Killsback says, “The tribe is likely to bear the brunt of the decision to resume coal leasing.”  With 426 million tons of coal likely to be used by the mining program located near the Northern Cheyenne Reservation. 

Killsback expresses concerns over the impact on air and water quality and says it will “adversely affect sacred cultural properties, spiritual practices and ultimately destroy the traditional way of life.”

Killsback says the tribe submitted a request to meet with Zinke one-on-one to discuss lifting the coal leasing moratorium, but did not receive a response.

However, Zinke says other tribes are in support of coal leases.  Zinke hopes to return coal jobs to the crow people, whose land sits directly next to the Northern Cheyenne.

Zinke has not yet responded to the lawsuit.

