Special election will not include mail-in ballots

Senate Bill 305, which would allow mail-in ballots for Montana's upcoming special election, is considered dead by many legislators.

According to Steve Fitzpatrick, a Republican Senator who acted as primary sponsor for the bill, said on Wednesday that the bill was tabled and all signs point to a mail-in ballot not being an option on May 25th, when Montanans will vote on who will take Ryan Zinke's place in the House of Representatives.

Election officials report hundreds of thousands of dollars in added expenses across the state if counties have to put on an election without the mail-in option; in Missoula County alone, Election Administrator Rebecca Connors says it would add up to approximately $150,000 extra.

Democratic leaders still plan to make a final push to bring the bill back into consideration, but Fitzpatrick isn't optimistic there's any chance of that happening.

In fact, Fitzpatrick offered words of criticism for his party-mates.

"$1500? $2000? That's lot of money to a place like Judith Basin County," he said. "You wouldn't see the staunch opposition to this bill if the Republican Party had to sit down and write a check for 750 thousand dollars. They'd all be for it, you know? When we were spending other peoples money, its okay apparently for Republicans to be spending a lot of money."

?Meanwhile, Representative Ellie Hill Smith said legislators will push to get the bill "blasted" on Friday, which would require 60 votes out of 100 to revive the bill and let it be heard.

While it serves as one last chance to get the bill in front of lawmakers for a vote, Hill Smith said she doesn't see it coming to fruition.

In fact, she said, she's only seen a successful blast vote once.

Meanwhile, for Election Administrator Rebecca Connors in Missoula, she said the best thing to help them prepare at this point is to simply have a final answer.

"This special election has been keeping us on our toes. Theres a lot of contentiousness to this election, so we're just ready to put our best foot forward and get this one so we can have the November 8th election behind us completely."

Counties like Missoula, and some of the larger counties in Montana, have a more developed plan, she said, but said that's not the case for everyone who was hoping a mail-in ballot would pass.

"Other smaller counties are facing issues with lack of polling places, with being able to find election judges to work, people have already made vacation plans, we have graduations… There's a lot of competing interest around the same time."