Permit for anti-Semitic march expires

A permit for an anti-Semitic march through the streets of Whitefish has expired.

Andrew Anglin, the publisher of the Daily Stormer a pro-white/anti-Semitic website, applied for that permit.

In January the city of Whitefish approved it. Anglin threatened the march following what he said was unfair treatment by Jews of Richard Spencer's mother.

Spencer's mother lives in Whitefish and her address was listed as the headquarters of Spencer's alt-right group The National Policy Institute.

Anglin did not return our repeated emails to get his reaction to the expiration of his application to march.