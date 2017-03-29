Senate endorses $98M infrastructure bill; House yet to vote

By MATT VOLZ

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Montana Senate has endorsed a $98 million infrastructure bill that would pay for public works and building projects with bonds.



The House is scheduled to vote on a parallel bill Wednesday that would authorize only $33 million in state debt, and not include any building projects.



Senate bill sponsor Eric Moore, a Republican from Mile City, says the $98 million proposal is a reasonable and disciplined use of debt to fix state buildings and water and sewer systems that need repair.



Some Republicans are reluctant to place the state into debt to pay for infrastructure. Others oppose using bonds to pay for large building projects contained in the Senate measure, such as Montana State University's $25 million Romney Hall renovation.



The Senate bill must pass a final vote before it goes to the House.

