Gianforte raises $1.5 million, Quist $750K for US Congress

By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Bozeman Republican Greg Gianforte says he has raised about $1.5 million toward his campaign for Montana's only U.S. House seat.
    
The amount was double that raised by Democrat Rob Quist, a political newcomer from Creston, who announced Wednesday that he's received 18,000 campaign contributions totaling $750,000.
    
Both campaigns made their announcements ahead of Friday's close of the current reporting period. They will have to file reports to the Federal Election Commission by April 15.
    
Both say they will limit the amount of money from outside groups, although one independent group has already pledged $700, 000 to boost the Gianforte campaign.
    
Gianforte has also the ability to self-finance his campaign, as he did in his campaign for governor - when Gianforte spent $6 million of his own money.
    
Libertarian Mark Wicks also is on the May 25 ballot.

