Northern Cheyenne Tribe takes on Trump's decision to lift coal moratorium

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe announces plans to file a lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's decision to open federal lands, including lands near the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, for coal leasing. 

There release criticizes the The Administration for making the decision without consulting the Tribe's leaders and "without analyzing the potential cultural, environmental, and socioeconomic impacts that the coal leasing program coal have on the Tribe, its members, and its lands." 

The lawsuit will challenge the newly-appointed Secretary of the interior Ryan Zinke to lift the moratorium on the lease of federal coal. The moratorium was enacted so that the Department of the Interior could conduct a program-wide evaluation of coal leasing federal lands that would have included evaluation of impacts to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe and other affected tribal nations. 

Northern Cheyenne Tribe president L. Jace Killsback said "it is alarming and unacceptable for the United States, which has a solemn obligation as the Northern Cheyenne's trustee, to sign up for many decades of harmful coal mining near and around our homeland without first consulting with our Nation or evaluating the impacts to our Reservation and our residents." 

About 426 million tons of coal encompassed by the program are located near the Reservation at the Decker and Spring Creek mines. This leads Killsback to say there's concern that mining near the Northern Cheyenne Indian reservation will impact their air and water quality and "will adversely affect our sacred cultural properties and traditional spiritual practices, and will ultimately destroy the traditional way of life that the Nation has fought to preserve for centuries." 

He highlighted that the Northern Cheyenne rarely share in the economic benefits to the region that are generated by the coal industry and stresses that the economic, environmental and health impacts must be reviewed. 

The Tribe says they submitted a request to the Zinke for a formal government-to-government consultation prior to the decision, but Killsback say they didn't receive a response. Due to this they will move forward with the lawsuit. 

