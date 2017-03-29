The Latest: Fuel tax increase passes Montana House

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The Latest on a fuel tax increase bill (all times local):



1:15 p.m.



The Montana House has passed a fuel tax increase meant to help pay for road and bridge projects.



The House passed the bill 54-46 in a final vote Wednesday. The measure now goes to the Senate for consideration.



The bill would raise the state's tax on gas by 8 cents a gallon and on diesel by 7 ¼ cents a gallon.



It would be the first fuel tax hike in 24 years.



Republican legislative leaders worked up to the last minute to try to change enough votes to defeat the measure.



They succeeded in changing only two votes compared to the initial vote taken last Thursday.



___



12:45 p.m.



Montana lawmakers say the passage of a bill to increase the state's fuel tax is in doubt when it goes to the House floor for a final vote.



Republican legislative leaders have been looking to change enough votes to defeat the measure on Wednesday.



The measure passed its first vote 56-44 last Thursday, with 17 Republicans and 39 Democrats voting yes. Seven legislators who voted yes would have to change their votes Wednesday for the measure to fail.



Both Republican Rep. Greg Hertz of Polson and the bill's sponsor, Republican Rep. Frank Garner of Kalispell say the difference as of Wednesday morning was just one or two votes.



The bill would raise the state's tax on gas by 8 cents a gallon and on diesel by 7 ¼ cents a gallon to pay for road and bridge projects.

3/29/2017 1:18:38 PM (GMT -6:00)