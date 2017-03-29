Montana special election mail-in ballot measure, stalled

After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
After Fairfield's Ryder Meyer found out one of his closest friends, Lauryn Goldhahn, had been in a fatal car accident, he immediately flew out with other students to Seattle.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
From the football field and the wrestling mat, to his school and community, and soon to his country, you will always see Max Sechena getting involved.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
For two weeks, Jaley Priddy put her words to use. She hand wrote 1400 notes over two weeks to lift the spirits of students at Capital High School.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
To some, being a three sport athlete all four years of high school may seem like enough to fill your time. But to CMR's Sam Payne, that's only the beginning of what she does.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
Nate Brunett wrestles in the 160-pound weight class. As a sophomore, he was All-State. Impressive, considering he tried wrestling after being cut from the basketball team.
On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
On Friday June 30th, Glacier National Park honored its first park ranger from the Blackfeet Tribe, the late Frances X Guardipee.
Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.
Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.
The main topic to kick of the meeting was a round table discussion featuring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges who is a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry.
The main topic to kick of the meeting was a round table discussion featuring Academy Award winner Jeff Bridges who is a spokesperson for No Kid Hungry.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Top elected officials from ten states joined together in Whitefish on June 27th on the second day of the 2017 Western Governor's Meeting.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
Pesto desperately needs this surgery on Monday, June 24th or he will be euthanized. Right now the GoFundMe campaign has raised almost $700 of the $4,000 that is needed for Pesto’s surgery.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.
With increased calls this summer, Animal Control is using new technology to save more lives of dogs trapped in hot cars. ABC FOX Montana took a ride Thursday with staff members to see what devices they use to detect high temperatures.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
ABC FOX Montana provides local news, breaking news, weather, sports and information for Western and South Central Montana. Tune in to the ABC News at 5:30 and 10 and FOX News at 9 pm and watch our LIVE stream here, every weekday night.
A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.
A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.
Courtesy PSC The Montana Public Service Commission voted today to authorize a 10-year power purchase agreement for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings at a rate of roughly $20 per megawatt hour. NorthWestern Energy would buy the power under the terms of the contract.
Courtesy PSC The Montana Public Service Commission voted today to authorize a 10-year power purchase agreement for a proposed 80-megawatt solar farm near Billings at a rate of roughly $20 per megawatt hour. NorthWestern Energy would buy the power under the terms of the contract.
Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble.
Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.