Montana special election mail-in ballot measure, stalled

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press



HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana House Democrats are regrouping after failing to get a measure out of the House Judiciary Committee that would allow counties to conduct the May 25 congressional election by mail.



Democrats were considering a last-ditch effort Wednesday to pass the bill by using a legislative tactic called "blasting." That would send the proposal to the House Floor for a vote but would be politically risky because of the higher number of total votes - and Republican votes - the measure would then need for passage.



Officials from many of the state's 56 counties say the short time to put on the special election puts pressure on them logistically and financially.



Ravalli County Clerk Regina Plettenberg said her office needs to get direction from the Legislature by April 10.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)