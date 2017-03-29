Missoula Curling Club hosting largest curling event in Montana

Starting this Friday, March 31 and running through Sunday, the Missoula Curling Club will welcome 30 teams from all over the region – from British Columbia to South Dakota, Washington to Utah – to Glacier Ice Rink for the largest curling tournament in the northern U.S. Rockies.

The curling tournament, the Big Sky Bonspiel, opens Friday night at 5:45 with bagpipers and a welcome from Mayor John Engen and then kicks off with six hours of curling that night. The tournament resumes at 8 a.m. on Saturday with games start every two hours through midnight.

Although the tournament is for the 150 curlers coming to Missoula, it is also a great opportunity for those who are curious about the sport or who have watched it on television to catch it live.

“Curling is great to watch on television, but it does not match the excitement of seeing it live,” said Barry Bollenbacher, president of the Missoula Curling Club. “And having five games happening at the same time with people shouting and cheering is really something.”

The tournament wraps up on Sunday with championship games at 10 a.m. The club will have people on hand to answer questions about the sport and show visitors the best locations to view the games.

The Big Sky Bonspiel is in its third year and with the largest signup in its history is part of the clubs overall growth. This year, the curling club passed 150 active members, despite limited ice time, and has taught curling to more than 2,000 high schoolers in the Missoula region.

“The bonspiel is our signature event and draws teams from Canada as well as all over Montana,” said Lee Banville, director of the event. “It is known for being one of the best parties in curling and this year looks like it is set to be the best yet.”

Friday 5:45: Teams will march onto the ice to bagpipers and be welcomed by Mayor Engen and the Club leaders.

Sunday 11:30: Champion teams will be completing games (which begin at 10 a.m.) and will receive trophies for beginner teams and experienced competitors.

Throughout the bonspiel, teams from all over Montana and the west can be made available for interviews. Just contact Lee Banville with who you are interested in speaking with and he can set things up.