Police search for suspects in possible 'racially motivated' assault

Posted: Updated:
By ABC FOX MT News Staff

Missoula Police are attempting to identify the two men involved in threatening another with a knife at a restaurant in the 3000 block of Stockyard Road.

The man in the black jacket and black watch-cap produced a knife during the altercation, police say. Investigation reveals that this assault may have been racially motivated, as the victim is African-American, and the suspects had tattoos that suggested an association with the White Supremacy Movement. 

A woman and two children accompanied the men. The group left the restaurant in a white passenger car.

No one was injured.

If you can identify either suspect in this case, please contact Det. Lang at (406) 552-6292. Refer to MPD Case #2017-8295.

