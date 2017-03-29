Schools reduce expulsions, but is classroom climate improving? - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Schools reduce expulsions, but is classroom climate improving?

MISSOULA -

More than two dozen states have revised laws on disciplinary actions taken in the classroom in hopes of reducing suspensions and expulsions. But new research from the Manhattan Institute says this is all too soon and the climate at American schools has actually gotten worse 

According to a research paper written by senior fellow Max Eden at the Manhattan Institute, in 2014 the U.S. Education Department's Office of Civil Rights issued a "Dear Colleague" letter advising districts to administer student discipline without discriminating on the basis of race, color, or national origin or they could face legal action. 

Eden says the pressure to stop suspending and expelling so many students came largely from data showing that African American and Hispanic students were far more likely to be suspended. In turn, suspended students are far more likely to drop out of high school and end up incarcerated. 

This led several schools to seek other disciplinary actions besides suspension or expulsion.

In his research, Eden compared several years of climate tests for schools in New York. He learned that students reported more fighting, but teachers perspective's on discipline actually improved through the years. 

In Montana's 2015 Youth Risk Behavior Survey, over 5 percent of surveyed students said yes to each of the following categories:

  • they felt unsafe on their way to school or at school
  • they were threatened or injured with a weapon on school property
  • they were in a physical fight on school property

An alarming 25 percent of the surveyed said they were bullied, a number higher than the national average. 

In that same year, no district in Montana had more than five expulsions, but suspensions were a different story. 359 kids were suspended in Missoula County alone. 

According to the numbers from just one high school in the Missoula County Public School district, there wasn't any trend or significant decrease in suspensions over the past seven years.

Hellgate High School's suspensions numbers from 2010-2016 are the following: 

  • 2010: 126 suspensions
  • 2011: 118 suspensions
  • 2012: 157 suspensions
  • 2013: 112 suspensions
  • 2014: 92 suspensions
  • 2015: 226 suspensions
  • 2016: 71 suspensions

But those high numbers don't worry one Missoula mother when it comes to her kids learning.   

"It is hard for the teachers. Classroom sizes are huge and so it does make it hard and it's easier to push a child out if they're disruptive than include them. Give them a job in your classroom, make them a piece of your classroom instead of just pushing them out the door," Bambi Schreckendgust , mother of two.   

To keep kids in the classroom and off the streets, more schools are straying from the usual "zero tolerance" policy and instead trading it in for something a little less traditional.

Eden's research leaves many wondering what should be done instead if a disruptive student can't be removed from class? The answer for many schools is known as "restorative justice." 

This method, is based on respect, responsibility, relationship-building and relationship-repairing. Students who get themselves in trouble may be asked to sit in "circles" where they apologize for what they've done, make restitution, or go through peer mediation. The philosophy behind it is that there is something going on with students who get into reoccurring trouble, something deeper rooted.

Schreckendgust likes the idea behind restorative justice, but thinks kids should have other options on the table. 

"If they have these types if classes for them to be able to relieve their tension in a group, maybe they don't want anybody to know what's going on. Maybe it's more of a one on one. I think some of the teachers need to be more guidance, be more, not just drill sergeants, become their friends, to learn about them first and then maybe see if they'll open up," says Schreckendgust.

A spokesperson for the Missoula County Public School district says they're not quite using such disciplinary techniques yet as whole, but the principle at Sentinel High School is working with his staff on alternative discipline actions for things such as suspension. 

