Rain is moving back into Montana. Looks like the SnowZone will hover around 6,000 feet, so look for some icy spots on the higher mountain passes. The rain/snow should continue through Thursday night, then expect clearing skies Friday and sunshine Saturday. Here are Wednesday’s forecast highs and overnight lows …

Bozeman: 55°/38° Butte: 50°/33° Kalispell: 48°/36° Missoula: 51°/38°