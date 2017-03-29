Choate, Cats supportive of Ioane's move - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

Choate, Cats supportive of Ioane's move

Posted: Updated:
BOZEMAN -

For the third time this off-season, Jeff Choate and the Montana State Bobcats find themselves in need of a new position coach.

The team announced the departure of linebackers coach Kane Ioane on Monday evening. Ioane spent 16 years at Montana State, as both a player and coach, and was a part of six different Big Sky championship teams. With the team in the middle of spring practices, Choate says he hopes to have a new linebackers coach in place by mid-May. In the meantime, Ty Gregorak will take over for Ioane with the inside linebackers and Choate will oversee the outside linebackers. While Choate is sad to see him leave, he said he wishes Ioane nothing but success and happiness.

"When there's an opportunity that comes up for one of our assistant coaches, if that's what they feel like is best for them and their family, I'm not going to stand in their way and I'll be supportive of them," said Choate. "If they do good job for Montana State and our football program, I'm going to help them try to achieve their goals."

  • Most Popular

  • College SportsCollegeMore>>

  • Cougars announce 2017-18 men's basketball non-conference schedule and Pac-12 matchups

    Cougars announce 2017-18 men's basketball non-conference schedule and Pac-12 matchups

    WSU opens up regular season vs. Texas Southern on November 12WSU opens up regular season vs. Texas Southern on November 12

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.

    PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State men's basketball will host six nonconference games at Pullman, along with one at Spokane Arena, head men's basketball coach Ernie Kent announced Thursday, along with the complete 2017-18 WSU men's basketball nonconference schedule and the Pac-12 weekly matchups.

  • 17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues

    17 former LCSC Warriors continuing pro baseball career in minor leagues

    The Warriors currently have 18 NAIA World Series ChampionshipsThe Warriors currently have 18 NAIA World Series Championships

    LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.

    LEWISTON, Idaho – The highly successful Lewis-Clark State College baseball program currently has 17 former players in minor league baseball as of Wednesday, June 28, including three former major league players trying to get back to the show from the Class AAA level.

  • UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    UW's Kelsey Plum named finalist for Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year

    Courtesy: UW AthleticsCourtesy: UW Athletics

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    LOS ANGELES -- University of Washington women's basketball graduate Kelsey Plum was named a "Top Three" finalist for the 2016-17 Collegiate Woman Athlete of the Year and prestigious Honda Cup during the 41st annual Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) ceremony Monday evening (June 26) at the Galen Center on the campus of the University of Southern California. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

  • Missoula/Kalispell News
  • Butte/Bozeman News
  • Montana Headlines
  • National Headlines
  • World Headlines
  • Weird News

    • Weather

  • Missoula/Kalispell Weather
  • Butte/Bozeman Weather

    • Sports

  • Local
  • Gametime Blog
  • High School Sports
  • Grizzlies
  • Bobcats

    • Community

  • Event Calendar
  • Photo Galleries
  • FCC

    • Features

  • More Features
    • Powered by WorldNow
    All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Cowles Montana Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.