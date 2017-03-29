Choate, Cats supportive of Ioane's move

For the third time this off-season, Jeff Choate and the Montana State Bobcats find themselves in need of a new position coach.

The team announced the departure of linebackers coach Kane Ioane on Monday evening. Ioane spent 16 years at Montana State, as both a player and coach, and was a part of six different Big Sky championship teams. With the team in the middle of spring practices, Choate says he hopes to have a new linebackers coach in place by mid-May. In the meantime, Ty Gregorak will take over for Ioane with the inside linebackers and Choate will oversee the outside linebackers. While Choate is sad to see him leave, he said he wishes Ioane nothing but success and happiness.

"When there's an opportunity that comes up for one of our assistant coaches, if that's what they feel like is best for them and their family, I'm not going to stand in their way and I'll be supportive of them," said Choate. "If they do good job for Montana State and our football program, I'm going to help them try to achieve their goals."