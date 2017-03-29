A perfect partnership: Missoula Vet finds PTSD help with dog

Montana resident, Alan Burch would have never guessed that after 8 years of service, it would take a four-legged friend from Florida to help save his life.

Burch, a United States Airforce veteran, continues putting his life back together with the help of Mr. Nate, his new black lab.

Burch suffers from a very specific type of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, after being sexually assaulted by two of his coworkers 9 months before his final tour ended.

"It made me feel ashamed,” Burch admitted. “I had a lot of regrets about my time in service. I was very… I ended up shortly in the hospital after my first two semesters at college."

Burch says the case is still under investigation, but he’s since moved to Missoula to begin the next stage of his life.

Burch would later be diagnosed with military sexual trauma, a form of PTSD that wrecked him physically, mentally, and emotionally.

"I was literally throwing up every day before class, or before getting on the bus last semester,” Burch said. “This semester I haven't thrown up once."

The difference this semester is the presence of Mr. Nate, a service dog given to him from the K9’s for Warriors program in Florida.

They learned of the program while watching an episode of Chopped, and Burch immediately jumped on his laptop to look it up. Burch’s wife Nicole said Mr. Nate immediately reignited something in her husband that she hadn't seen in years.

"He'd come home and he'd actually smile,” Nicole said with tears welling in her eyes. “He hadn't smiled, like really smiled, in years… Not since all of that happened. As a wife you just know that that's not the same."

Nicole and Alan say K9's for Warriors paid for every single expense, including the return flight home to reunite Burch and Mr. Nate with Nicole and their five children.

”We have a full house, so they picked him because he's good with kids, and he loves our kids,” said Burch. “It's been great."

And Mr. Nate's new family has been grateful for him every single day.