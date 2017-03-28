We ask an MSU engineering expert, Is Trump's border wall feasibl - ABC FOX Montana Local News, Weather, Sports KTMF | KWYB

We ask an MSU engineering expert, Is Trump's border wall feasible?

BOZEMAN -

The Trump Administration is requesting a billion dollars to build a 62 mile long wall along America’s southern border, and an extra 2.6 billion dollars in 2018.

Taking into account changes in terrain and construction costs, some Department of Homeland Security estimates have put the final cost to build the entire wall at more than 20 billion dollars.

The border between the U.S. and Mexico spans almost two thousand miles. It lines four states: California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas.

Randy Hahn graduated from MSU in the field of a civil engineering. He says building a border wall could be done. He adds that getting from point A to be point B is easier said than done. 

Hahn says, "Topography changes you go from soil to rock, back to soil. We go some creeks and river crossing you got to deal with. That's a long border."

Craig Madson has been a civil engineer with Allied Engineering in Bozeman for 20 years.

He says problems associated with land access and environmental issues would instantly arise.

Madson says, "I would imagine the planning of it with respect to the access, gaining access for some those privately held land and then dealing with some of the environmental issues that I know would come up."

Both engineers say they believe the best way for installing a wall would be using precast panels.

You build them off site and then transfer them to the destination.

If we compare: back in 1961 the Berlin wall spanned 96 miles and it cost 25 million to build.

The Secure Fence Act of 2006 and attempted by President Obama to build a fence along America’s border with Mexico-- stretched about 670 miles along the border. The cost to build was 2.5 billion dollars.

Still it's far less than president trump's vision of a border wall... 1,954 miles.

According to a report from CNBC It would cost around 15 billion dollars to build a southern border wall.

In doing the math, Hahn says he thinks it could be more.

Hahn says, "32 billion dollars roughly and that's no contingencies or anything. You know, perfectly for the 62 miles."

But according to Madson mass building projects are not out of the ordinary.

"You know, Hoover Dam might be something that comes to mind. Not obviously the same type of project, but same sort of mass undertaking."

President Trump wants the wall to be 30 feet tall. To prevent people from tunneling under it Hahn says it would have to be constructed at least 8 to 10 feet below ground.

