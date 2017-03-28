We ask an MSU engineering expert, Is Trump's border wall feasible?

A swarm of earthquakes continue in Yellowstone Nat’l Park and scientists clock more than 1,000 quakes in the last two weeks.
A new Life Flight helicopter is heading to Bozeman.
Keep your pets in a safe and comfortable environment this weekend to avoid any trouble.
An ABC FOX Montana investigation has uncovered what appears to be a pattern of plagiarism among principals in K-12 schools across the country.
Luckily the city of Whitefish is prepared now. Whitefish fire chief Joe Page tells us the city has replaced the flammable decking on the barge.
Yellowstone National Park continues its investigation of a severe injury and an unrelated death that occurred in the park last week. But as of Monday park officials had no new information in either case.
