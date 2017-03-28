Butte Rescue Mission residents prepare to leave

Tuesday was a quiet and sad day inside the Butte Rescue Mission, as residents soaked in the news.

Last night, the volunteer board voted down a proposal to move the shelter into the Vacant Old Madison School along Greenwood Avenue.

The board voted it down after more than 400 residents from the Greenwood Avenue area came forward with a petition against building a new shelter in place, saying the shelter would bring crime into the neighborhood.

"How do we provide safety for our children, grandchildren, our elderly, our families, our neighborhoods, it affects our entire way of life. Our local police reports prove crime will increase in alarming numbers,” said Walter Garner, Opposing Resident.

"For all of them it hurts that were not going to be here to help them anymore,” said Dorvan Schuck, Butte Rescue Mission Resident.

The shelter has less than a week now to find a new location, before the building deemed unsafe by the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, will close its doors.

Jeffrey Leuschen, Butte Rescue Mission Resident said he and some other residents will not be able to stay in Butte, once the shelter closes.

"I'm getting a bus ticket one way to Missoula. I have heard good things about the shelter there. But like I said I wanted to make Butte my home again,” said Leuschen.

As for other residents like Schuck, there is hope to stay in town.

"A matter of fact, one of the cooks and myself went in with his roommates and got a place to live today. So you know we are very fortunate in that respect,” said Schuck.

The rescue mission will continue looking for a new location, but it's unlikely to happen anytime soon.