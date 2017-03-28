Students, staff protest budget cuts to Montana university system

On Tuesday, protests were going on across Montana university campuses demanding a halt on higher education budget cuts.

Dozens of University of Montana students and staff gathered on the oval to send a message to legislators asking that their voices be heard regarding the budget cuts that may soon take place.

They called the protest “courage not cuts.”

What had students and staff and faculty so upset?

A proposal moving through the legislature to cut about 12 million dollars from the 2018-2019 Montana university system budget.

It would also cut state-sponsored scholarship programs.

Commissioner of higher education, Clayton Christian, called on state lawmakers to restore the funding back into the budget.

Without it, he says students will see an increase in tuition and programs and staffing will be cut.

UM students expressed their views at the protest.

"We’re here today so that they can hear your voice, and you can tell them please do not cut our budget. We can't afford it, the state of Montana can't afford it, and we need to be looking forward and have courage and not cuts," said Andy Bixler, MT Associated Students Lobbyist.

"This is the direct message to the legislators, that students are together and we are in this together. I think the most important thing in this entire rally is that it's happening on 8 different campuses across the state. We are conjoined in this in saying we need to support higher education as students and as citizens of Montana,” said Branden Fitzgerald, ASUM Senator of the Student Political Action Committee.

University officials told ABC FOX News they are in support of higher education and are glad the students are reaching out to the legislators seeking the change they've been wanting.